CLINTON — Della M. Cooper, 88, of Clinton, IL, passed away at 7:15 AM June 9, 2022, at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.

Della was born January 26, 1934, in Wapella, IL. the daughter of Thomas Pleasant Bray and Nora (Bell) Bray. She married Thomas F. Cooper February 19, 1950, in Wapella, IL.

Della was a partner with her husband in the family farming business. She was a long-time employee of the Illinois Department of Revenue. Della served as DeWitt County Republican Chairwoman for many years, was active in PTA, and served on many community boards, she was elected to and served as Clintonia Township Clerk for over 35 years. She loved her family and farm.

Survivors include her five children: Debra L. Waks (Randy), Deanne Cooper (Larry Haley), Donna Parker (Rich), Tom D. Cooper (Connie), and John Cooper (Marcia), all of Clinton; nine grandchildren: Ryan Holt, Drew Duggins, Nick Massey, Ashton Duggins, Tyler Baker, Cassie Baker, Colton Cooper, Wyatt Cooper and Conor Cooper; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64-years; her parents; siblings: Lee Edward Bray, Harold Owen Bray, Thomas Edward Bray, Lillian Emogene Shaw, Margaret Ella Murphy, Donald Bray, Naomi Bray, and Katherine L. Corwin; granddaughter, Christy Massey; great-granddaughter, Sydney Holt; and close family friend, Jerry Baker.

There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held 11:30 AM Monday, June 13, 2022, at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wapella, IL, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be directed to DeWitt County 4-H Fair Association, c//o DeWitt County Farm Bureau, PO Box 517, Clinton, IL.