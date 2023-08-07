Nov. 17, 1928 - Aug. 4, 2023

CISCO — Delmar R. "Del" Heidkamp, 94, of Cisco, passed away at 6:35 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at his residence.

Del was born November 17, 1928 in Dupo, IL, to Fred and Margaret (Wiegard) Heidkamp.

He is survived by his sisters: Joyce Heidkamp of Cisco, Betty Leach of Monticello, Peggy Parsons (Ron) of Cisco; sisters-in-law, Nancy Heidkamp of Cisco and Kakie Heidkamp of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Robert and Ed Heidkamp; and sister, Loretta Whitlow.

Del retired from Caterpillar in Decatur. Del served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a 60-year active member of the American Legion. He was an avid Trap Shooter and outdoorsman. Del had a great love for all of his nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery with Military Rites.

Memorials may be made to the Cisco Fire Department.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.