DECATUR -- Delores “Dee” Kidd, 90, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 at Decatur Rehab and Health Care Center.

Dee was born July 23, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Loren and Florence (Wheeler) Leigh. Dee married Sterling Robert “Red” Kidd on September 17, 1947 in Decatur, IL. She was employed for Borg Warner service as a metal lathe operator, retiring after 35 years of service. She enjoyed donating to many different organizations, and taking care of others, especially family and neighbors.

Surviving are her son, Doug Kidd (Vickie) of Forsyth, IL, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Robert “Red” Kidd, one son, 4 daughter, 1 brother and 2 sisters and 2 grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 AM Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials: American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Condolences may be left to Dee's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

