DECATUR -- Delores “Dee” Kidd, 90, of Decatur, IL passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020 at Decatur Rehab and Health Care Center.
Dee was born July 23, 1929 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Loren and Florence (Wheeler) Leigh. Dee married Sterling Robert “Red” Kidd on September 17, 1947 in Decatur, IL. She was employed for Borg Warner service as a metal lathe operator, retiring after 35 years of service. She enjoyed donating to many different organizations, and taking care of others, especially family and neighbors.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving are her son, Doug Kidd (Vickie) of Forsyth, IL, 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sterling Robert “Red” Kidd, one son, 4 daughter, 1 brother and 2 sisters and 2 grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 – 11 AM Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials: American Cancer Society or St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. Condolences may be left to Dee's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.