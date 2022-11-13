Sept. 4, 1941 - Sept. 4, 2022

MAROA — Delores Jo Ann Runyen, 81, of Maroa, IL, passed away 8:50 PM, September 4, 2022, at her family residence, Maroa, IL.

Services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Decatur, IL, with Mark Durbin officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday at the Kingdom Hall. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Jo was born September 4, 1941, in Macon County, IL, the daughter of Gilbert and Alice (Armstrong) Florey. She married Robert L. "Bob" Runyen, Sr., May of 1968, in Macon County, IL.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L. "Bob" Runyen, Sr., Maroa, IL; children, Connie V. (Morris L.) Johnson, Decatur, IL, Lee Allen Runyen, Aurora, MO, Alice Shutt, Maroa, IL; grandchildren: Andy; Quentin, Joshua (Heather), Nicholis (Carrie), Anthony, Christopher, and Alta; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Landen, Liam, Leigha, Haley, Dylan, and Memphis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Lee Runyen, Jr.; and sister, Nancy Day.

Jo retired from home healthcare and had also worked doing housekeeping for the Allens. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Decatur.

