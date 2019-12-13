CLINTON -- Delores L. Boyle, 90, of Clinton, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Manor Court of Clinton.

Cremation services to be provided by Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur.

Delores was born March 17, 1929, in Kansas City, Missouri, daughter of Cecil Stillman and Edna Pearl (Lowry) Truax. She married Edward R. Boyle on June 30, 1973, in Decatur, who preceded her in death. Delores enjoyed swimming at the YMCA and helping at the Moweaqua Historical Society.

She is survived by her children: Dan N. Hartwick and wife Becky of St. Cloud, FL and Bobbi J. Whitwam and husband Allan of Chestnut, IL; grandchildren: Tawnya M. Hoyle and husband Hank, Lucy Woodworth and husband Brian, and Joni Whitwam; great-grandchildren: Ty Cobb Hoyle and Cooper Town Hoyle, Eleanor and Lillian Woodworth.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one grandson Dan R. Hartwick.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

