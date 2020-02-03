SHELBYVILLE -- Delores May Strohl, 80, of Zionsville, IN, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in Zionsville Meadows.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family will have a private committal service in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL following the memorial service. Memorials may be given to the Fourth Street United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, IL.
Delores was born on April 3, 1939 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Virgil and Zelma (Kingston) Hill. She attended Shelbyville High School. Delores married Dale L. Strohl on December 7, 1957. She worked at Stock's Department Store and the Ben Franklin Store both in Shelbyville and was a nurse's aide at Shelby Memorial Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Fourth Street United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, both in Shelbyville.
She is survived by her son, Michael D. Strohl (Valerie) of Zionsville, IN; and grandchildren, David Strohl and Madelyn Strohl both of Lafayette, IN and Claire, Rachel and Sarah Strohl of Zionsville, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Strohl on December 28, 1998; son, Kelly J. Strohl on September 3, 2017; sister, Judy Ramsey; and brothers, Ronnie Hill, Jerry Hill, Jim Riley and Earl Wayne Welch.
