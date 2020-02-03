Delores May Strohl
0 entries

Delores May Strohl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Strohl

SHELBYVILLE -- Delores May Strohl, 80, of Zionsville, IN, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 in Zionsville Meadows.

A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. The family will have a private committal service in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL following the memorial service. Memorials may be given to the Fourth Street United Methodist Church, Shelbyville, IL.

Delores was born on April 3, 1939 in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Virgil and Zelma (Kingston) Hill. She attended Shelbyville High School. Delores married Dale L. Strohl on December 7, 1957. She worked at Stock's Department Store and the Ben Franklin Store both in Shelbyville and was a nurse's aide at Shelby Memorial Hospital for many years. She was a member of the Fourth Street United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW, both in Shelbyville.

She is survived by her son, Michael D. Strohl (Valerie) of Zionsville, IN; and grandchildren, David Strohl and Madelyn Strohl both of Lafayette, IN and Claire, Rachel and Sarah Strohl of Zionsville, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale Strohl on December 28, 1998; son, Kelly J. Strohl on September 3, 2017; sister, Judy Ramsey; and brothers, Ronnie Hill, Jerry Hill, Jim Riley and Earl Wayne Welch.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Strohl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News