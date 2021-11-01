ILLIOPOLIS — Deloris A. Rogers, 73, of Illiopolis, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by loving friends and family.

Deloris was born on August 15, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of Alfred and Doris (Stubbs) Spencer. She married Bill Rogers on and he survives.

Deloris served on the Illiopolis Village & Township Board, Illiopolis Wabash Memorial Park Board, was Chairman of the Illiopolis Festival of Trees, a Charter member of the Illiopolis Business Association, and quilted for the Niantic Christian Church Quilt Group. She was also very involved with the Illiopolis Christian Church, and took care of coordinating all of their dinners. Deloris enjoyed trips to Florida to see her sisters, going to flea markets and antiquing/shopping for Wooden Gate with her sidekick Nancy. She loved and helped raise many kids, was co-owner of Wooden Gate Antique's and Gifts, a bus driver for 17 years, owner of Deloris' Carriage House Restaurant and was a master gardener.

She is preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Doris Spencer; sister, Rebecca Jayne Spencer; daughter, Penny Kessinger.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; son, Billy (Galinda) Rogers; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Wyzard; grandchildren: Amber (Justin), Niccole (Kyle), Brawnson, Tara (Ricky), Tessa (Andy), Tiffany, Boston and Jackson; great-grandchildren: Payton, Westin, Keagan, Brady, Davey, Brooklyn, Kennedy, Owen, Aria and Dominick; two sisters: Stevie Spencer and Susan Rudolph-Spencer; two brothers: Michael (Patty) Spencer and Ronald (Rose) Robertson.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home 432 7th Street, in Illiopolis. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Illiopolis Christian Church, 304 Anne St, in Illiopolis, with Reverend Melissa Ebken officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. At Deloris' request, please feel free to dress in casual attire.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, Hospice, or to the Illiopolis/Niantic Christian Churches.