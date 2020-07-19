× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Deloris June (Frakes) Danbury, lovingly known as “Neen,” 90, of Decatur, Illinois passed away Friday evening, July 17, 2020, in her home surrounded by her closest family members. Deloris was born in Vandalia, Illinois on May 30, 1930. She was one of thirteen children born to her parents, Charles Frakes and Edna (Engle) Frakes.

Deloris married William E. Danbury, Sr. in Decatur, Illinois on July 2, 1950. They were happily married for 54 years. Together they had six children: Barbara (Manuel) Manso, William E. Danbury Jr., Mary (Steven) Haney, Terry (Connie) Danbury, Gary (Janet) Danbury, and Carol (Timothy) Wilcox.

Deloris was preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, and her twelve siblings. She is survived by two children, eighteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and her beloved guard dog, Dug.

Deloris is honored as the matriarch of her family; she will be remembered as a passionate cook and for her green thumb. When not at home with her family, she enjoyed fishing with her husband. Most of all, she loved spoiling her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services and Visitation will be private. Burial will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, Illinois. Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in honor of Deloris to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be left to the family of Deloris at www.moranandgoebel.com.