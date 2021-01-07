DECATUR — Denelle Taylor (Banks), 88, of Decatur, Illinois passed away at 1:09 p.m. December 28, 2020 at her residence with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Denelle was born October 1, 1932 in Forest, Mississippi to the union of Bennie M. Banks and Anna Belle Hood.
Anna Belle decided in 1937 to relocate her family to Decatur, Illinois. Denelle was educated in Decatur Public School System graduating from Decatur High. She received Jesus Christ as her personal savior in her early childhood with Jackson Street Church of God later becoming Community Church of God where she continued to be a faithful member until her passing.
She believed in a good Christian upbringing for her children and grandchildren. Denelle met the love of her life and was United in Holy Matrimony to Roosevelt Taylor on April 18, 1949. Two children: Karen Taylor and Marsh Taylor were born to this union.
Denelle went to further her education with nursing school whom she got her interest and passion from her Aunt Rosie Hood, who was a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in the Emergency Room. She graduated from LPN School on December 8, 1964. Within that same year she was employed at Decatur Memorial Hospital. After five years of service her dream of being like Aunt Rosie came true, she became a Emergency Room nurse at DMH where she worked for 25 years, retiring in 1994.
She loved being around her family having fun, Denelle was "Life" all by herself. To know her was to love her. She loved hanging at the "Alley Tavern" lol for those who know where that was. She also enjoyed traveling out of state to Detroit, New York, Indianapolis, Colorado and Seattle visiting her loved ones, along with taking short trips with her family. Denelle admired her collections of hats, buttons, plants and Raggedy Ann Dolls. She loved baking homemade treats for her kids and grandkids, her specialties were Bourbon Balls, Fudge and Chex Mix along with decorating and celebrating for every holiday up until her passing. We still received Valentine, Easter, and Halloween bags. Up until her last breath she still let us know she was still "THE BOSS". She was excited to be here to see the first black president, Barack Obama.
There was none like Denelle and most certainly she will be missed by so many people. She leaves to cherish her loving memories her children: Karen (Roy Lewis) Taylor, and Marsh (Carolyn Forbes) Taylor all of Decatur; adopted son, Charles (Barbara) Woodard of Decatur; grandchildren: Brett (Torressa Perry) Taylor, Anthony Taylor, Tanisha (Taurus Barbee) Young, Brock Taylor, Jodi McFarland all of Decatur; great grandchildren: Brett-ni (Faye) Taylor, Brandy Taylor, Bryce Taylor, Anthony Taylor Jr., Cheyanne Jumper, Leslie Jumper, Makiya Taylor, and Melanie Taylor all of Decatur; great-great children: Brayden Taylor of Decatur and Bryson Taylor of Columbus, GA. She also leaves to cherish her memories Danny Ray (Dawn) Hood of Chatham; sisters-in-law: Leanna Taylor and Pat Taylor of Decatur; special friends: Rebecca Bond, Mr. and Mrs. Lance (Ann) Lercher, Connie Slaw, Carol (Bernard) Estes, Kenneth Foreman, Sissy and Elder Carol Spates; neighborhood families: Mrs. Mattie Mae Lee family and Mrs. Martha Foster family; and a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roosevelt Taylor; both parents: Bennie M. Banks and Anna Belle Hood; brother, James (Slim) Banks; uncle, Fred Banks; great grandchild, Jackiesha Woodland; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Private family services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
