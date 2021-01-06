DECATUR — Denelle Taylor (nee Banks), 88, of Decatur, Illinois passed away at 1:09 p.m. December 28, 2020 at her residence with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Denelle was born October 1, 1932 in Forest, Mississippi to the union of Bennie M. Banks and Anna Belle Hood.

Anna Belle decided in 1937 to relocate her family to Decatur, Illinois. Denelle was educated in Decatur Public School System graduating from Decatur High. She received Jesus Christ as her personal savior in her early childhood with Jackson Street Church of God later becoming Community Church of God where she continued to be a faithful member until her passing.

She believed in a good Christian upbringing for her children and grandchildren. Denelle met the love of her life and was United in Holy Matrimony to Roosevelt Taylor on April 18, 1949. Two children: Karen Taylor and Marsh Taylor were born to this union.

Denelle went to further her education with nursing school whom she got her interest and passion from her Aunt Rosie Hood, who was a nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in the Emergency Room. She graduated from LPN School on December 8, 1964. Within that same year she was employed at Decatur Memorial Hospital. After five years of service her dream of being like Aunt Rosie came true, she became a Emergency Room nurse at DMH where she worked for 25 years, retiring in 1994.