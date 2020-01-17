Denise Corbell

VANDALIA — Denise Denny Corbell, 97, of Simi Valley, California, formerly of Vandalia, IL, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Adventist Health Hospital, Simi Valley, CA, with her three children close by.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Kurt Simon, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
She was born, April 18, 1922, in Vandalia, IL the daughter of Frank Morey & Celeste (Sayles) Denny. Married Martin Joseph, "M.J." Corbell, March 9, 1945, Vandalia, IL, he passed away September 3. 1999. She was a homemaker; owner/manager of Fidelity Clothiers; first woman member of The Board of Directors, First National Bank, Vandalia, IL; an active lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL; former member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority; Girl Scout Leader; served as a Pink Lady at the Fayette Co. Hospital; and helped deliver Meals on Wheels. Denise was a resident of Vandalia for over 92 years; graduate of Vandalia Community Schools and Stephens College, Columbia, Mo., and attended the U of I, Champaign, IL. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and instilled in them the love of nature and music.
She is survived by: Son - Denny Corbell & Sue Ellen, Carterville, IL, with grandsons, Douglas and great-granddaughter, Maureen, Carterville, IL and Phillip & Kristi Corbell, with great-grandson, Brandon and great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Jenna, and Megan, Beavercreek, OH; Daughter - Christi Effland & Marvin, Simi Valley, CA, with grandson, Matthew & Vicki Effland with great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Lindsey, Indianapolis, IN, and granddaughter, Tiffany & David Peters, with great-grandson, Laken & Jameson and great-granddaughter, Grace, Camarilla, CA; Daughter - Carole Hoeller & John, Davenport, IA, with granddaughters, Karen (Hoeller) Gorden, with great-grandsons, Luke and Levi, Davenport, IA, and Emily (Hoeller) & Seth Daniel, Bellevue, NE and Laura, Omaha, NE; Foster Child - Joan Cole, Greenville, IL; Sister - Sallie Green, Elkton, FL, with nephews Brady and Bruce; Nephews - Chip Berger, Vandalia, IL, Terry Corbell, Sun City West, AZ; and Niece - Bonnie (Berger) and Rex Vernon, Springfield, IL.
Preceded in death by: Parents; Husband; Sister - Doris Berger; Brothers-in-law - Vernon Berger and Keith Green.
