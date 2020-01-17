Denise Corbell

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Kurt Simon, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net .

She was born, April 18, 1922, in Vandalia, IL the daughter of Frank Morey & Celeste (Sayles) Denny. Married Martin Joseph, "M.J." Corbell, March 9, 1945, Vandalia, IL, he passed away September 3. 1999. She was a homemaker; owner/manager of Fidelity Clothiers; first woman member of The Board of Directors, First National Bank, Vandalia, IL; an active lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church, Vandalia, IL; former member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority; Girl Scout Leader; served as a Pink Lady at the Fayette Co. Hospital; and helped deliver Meals on Wheels. Denise was a resident of Vandalia for over 92 years; graduate of Vandalia Community Schools and Stephens College, Columbia, Mo., and attended the U of I, Champaign, IL. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and instilled in them the love of nature and music.