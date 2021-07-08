DECATUR - Denise Porter, 64, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Denise was born June 4, 1957 the daughter of Winston and Dolores Oxley.

Denise is survived by her husband, Carlos; nephews: Joshua (Edna) Stogner, Jacob (Emily) Stogner; nieces: Jennifer Stogner and Jade (Dustin) Trusner; brother-in-law, James Stogner; great-nieces and nephews: Hannah, Allie, Caleb and Caiden; as well as numerous extended family and friends.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Paula Stogner.

Visitation for Denise will be held Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will also be held at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave Decatur, Il 62526 on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 11am with burial to follow at Macon County Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.