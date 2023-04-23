May 17, 1946 - April 19, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Dennis B. Johnson, 76, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully in his recliner on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Heritage Health Care, Bloomington.

Dennis was born on May 17, 1946, in Bloomington, IL, the son of James and Lucy (Dalton) Johnson. He married Mary Ann Ferrara on May 20, 1967, in Bloomington.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters: Michele (Daniel) Johnson-Hillary, Bloomington, and Lisa Johnson, Normal. Also surviving are his two grandsons: Cameron, and Connor Hillary; along with his grand-dog, Elmo. He was preceded by his parents and two sisters.

Dennis retired from Eureka/Williams where he worked as a timekeeper (payroll specialist). He was an avid John Wayne fan and enjoyed watching Western movies and TV shows. His hobbies included hunting, model cars, riding bicycles, playing the guitar, and collecting cowboy memorabilia. He also enjoyed listening to Country music and Elvis Presley was one of his favorite performers.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

