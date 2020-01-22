Dennis C. Longwill

Dennis was one of those rare individuals who knew what he wanted in life and stayed true to his dreams. He didn't chase fame or fortune, but he did pursue joy and happiness in every moment. To Dennis, life was a continual celebration and he embraced life each and every day. There was never a kinder soul in the world, and he was loved beyond measure by his family and friends. To say he will be missed is an understatement. He is irreplaceable. The sorrow in losing him is tempered only by having known him and the cherished memories of how he lived his life. He has surely joined the band in Rock n' Roll Heaven. We Love you Duke Crowe! Stay Tuned!