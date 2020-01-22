DECATUR —Dennis C. Longwill, 68, of Aurora, Colorado (previously of Decatur) passed away January 16, 2020 in his home.
Dennis was born July 16, 1951, the son of Max and Margot Crowe. He was later adopted by Robert W. Longwill when he married Dennis' mother Margot.
Surviving are his brothers, Wayne Longwill and wife Debbie of Decatur, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Steven Longwill of Mandeville, Louisiana, sisters Kimberly Longwill and partner Keith Luxa of Decatur, Pam French and husband Larry of Carson City, Nevada, and Valerie Hilliard of Stagecoach, Nevada. Dennis also has nine surviving nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis worked for over 40 years in the music business. He co-founded and co-owned “New Age Music” in 1976 in Bloomington, Illinois and later moved to Denver, Colorado where he continued his music career until his passing.
Dennis' most endearing qualities were his kindness and “Love of Life”. Dennis devoted his life to singing, writing, performing and promoting music, as well as helping others. Dennis spent many years as a volunteer for the Rocky Mountain Adoption Exchange in Aurora Colorado. Their mission was to connect children of all ages that were in foster care with families who wanted to adopt.
He enjoyed spending the time with the children. He was also an avid baseball player and fan who knew the game and the associated history and statistics as well as anybody. He played softball every year until he was nearly 60 years old. In 1993 he became an inaugural season ticket holder of the Colorado Rockies and was for the next 27 years. Dennis loved sports in general, and he also spent a few years as a sports commentator on a sports radio program in the Denver area.
Dennis was one of those rare individuals who knew what he wanted in life and stayed true to his dreams. He didn't chase fame or fortune, but he did pursue joy and happiness in every moment. To Dennis, life was a continual celebration and he embraced life each and every day. There was never a kinder soul in the world, and he was loved beyond measure by his family and friends. To say he will be missed is an understatement. He is irreplaceable. The sorrow in losing him is tempered only by having known him and the cherished memories of how he lived his life. He has surely joined the band in Rock n' Roll Heaven. We Love you Duke Crowe! Stay Tuned!
Memorial services for Dennis will be held at a later date.
