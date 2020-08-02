× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CLINTON - Dennis Carter, 66 of Clinton, Illinois passed away 6 PM July 30, 2020 in Clinton, IL.

Services will be 2 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with Ernie Harvey, Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, Il. Visitation will be 1 – 2 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. Facial coverings are recommended at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association or the First Christian Church Care Center Food Pantry.

Dennis was born October 9, 1953 in Clinton, IL the son of Burnell and Litta (Perkey) Carter.

Survivors include his brother, Weldon (Karlyn) Carter, Clinton, IL, nephews, Robert (Cathy) Carter, Bloomington, IL and Brett (Lyn) Carter, Normal, IL. Dennis never married but actively followed his nephews’ sports careers. He was a loving son who provided excellent care for his mother in her last years.