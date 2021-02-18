Dennis Elvin Clarkson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Dennis Clarkson of Las Vegas, NV, originally from Lovington, IL passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2021.

Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Dixie Clarkson; his son, Nicholas Clarkson and wife Margie of Wilmington, OH; stepdaughter Tiffany Brabec and husband Mike of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Bruce Clarkson 21, Grace Clarkson 10 and step-granddaughter Gianna Milstone 19; sisters: Deborah James and husband Sidney of Hammond, IL and Diana Clark and husband Bob of Decatur, IL.

Preceding Dennis in death were his parents, Clyde and Helen Clarkson of Cerro Gordo, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

