Jan. 6, 1949 - Aug. 11, 2022

DECATUR — Dennis Gatchel, 73, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born January 6, 1949, to Betty and Omer Gatchel. Dennis married Mary Kay Cohorst August 2, 1975,

His teaching coaching career included stops at Bement, Breese Central, Macon and Meridian. Two of his proudest coaching accomplishments were coaching the 1986, Macon Ironmen to a second place state tournament finish; and coaching the 1999, Meridian Hawks to a second place finish.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; their daughter, Cara. Also by his sister, Kathleen Quimby, Tolono; and brother, Keith, Mt. Olive; and many extended family members, along with past football players and assistant coaches he considered family.

Family services will be held at a future date. The family requests that instead of flowers and other memorabilia donations be made to the Meridian Schools Ag Foundation in care of Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 N. Oakland Decatur, IL, 62526.

Condolences may be sent to Dennis's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.