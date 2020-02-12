DECATUR — Dennis Henry McClure, 76, Greenwood, IN, went to be with his Lord & Savior on February 10, 2020.
Born 7/21/43 in Luray, KS to Henry and Ethel McClure. Married Marilyn Becker on 8/14/64. Served as missionaries with NTM in the Philippines 1970-1981. Pastored at Temple Baptist Church and Oakley Brick Church while working at Macon Resources 1981-2015. Became Ambassadors of Zilis 2017-present.
Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Ethel McClure, and sister, Patricia. Survived by wife, Marilyn; children, Heidi Hall (Tom), Vincent McClure, and Audra Nicholls (Jim); 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gail (Dave) Bradshaw and Colleen (John) Beaton.
Visitation: February 16, at Village Bible Church, Greenwood, IN from 1-2:30; Celebration of Life at 2:30. Another visitation/celebration will be held March 1 at Temple Baptist Church, Decatur IL from 1-3. Flowers/donations to Village Bible Church, Greenwood IN.
