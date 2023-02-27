June 27, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2023

SHELBYVILLE — Dennis L. "Denny" Harris, 75, of Shelbyville, IL, passed from this earth at 8:20 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, in his home with loved ones present.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Nathan Woolery officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.

Denny was born on June 27, 1947, in Dwight, IL, the son of Estel Junior and Dorothy Madge (Jordan) Harris. He graduated from Findlay High School in the Class of 1965, and attended Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. Denny married Kay Diane Ellison on June 11, 1966. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Vietnam. Denny worked at Caterpillar for ten years, then for the Decatur Police Department retiring as a detective after 23 years. Denny enjoyed fishing, golfing, and working on old cars and was an avid fan of 1960s music.

Denny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay of Shelbyville, IL; son, Richard Harris (Abby) of St. Louis, MO; sisters: Joyce Bell (Jon) of Sullivan, IL, and Diane White (Don) of Shelbyville, IL; mother-in-law, Violet Ellison of Shelbyville, IL; brother-in-law, Terry Ellison of Vero Beach, FL; two beloved grandchildren: Jeff McCoy, Sr., and Gage Harris; two great-grandchildren, Jeffrey McCoy, Jr., and Peyton McCoy; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Jimmy Harris; father-in-law, Chester Ellison; sister-in-law, Cheryl Ellison; and grandparents, Lawson and Mary Wilson Harris and Ray and Hazel Erb Jordan.

