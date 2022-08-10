Jan. 20, 1948 - Aug. 7, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce that Dennis L. McKee, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on August 7, 2022, at 2:50 p.m. Denny passed away peacefully in his home.

Denny was born in Clinton, IL, on January 20, 1948. He was a member of First Christian Church and volunteered in many areas.

Denny proudly served in the United States Air Force from July 1967 to July 1971 primarily as a postal clerk in Texas and Alaska. After his years of service, he accepted the position of Letter Carrier for the Decatur Post Office. He retired after 37 years. During his retirement, Denny became a school bus driver for the Maroa Forsyth School District.

Denny loved to tease and enjoyed attending his children's, grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sporting events. His attendance at their games will be greatly missed.

Denny is survived by his wife, Patricia Thomas-McKee (married on June 3, 1994); his sons: Gavin McKee (Heather) of Cerro Gordo, IL, and Denny McKee, Jr. (Melissa) of Elgin, IL. Stepchildren include: Tammy Maxwell (Don) and Rick Thomas (Dawn). Denny had eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He also had seven step-grandchildren and sixteen step-great-grandchildren, all who looked up to him and called him Grandpa Denny.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers: Jim, John, and Jerry Mckee.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday August 11, 2022, at First Christian Church. Visitation will be before the service, starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard will follow at Maroa Cemetery. The family asks gifts to be made to First Christian Church or New Life Pregnancy Center. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.