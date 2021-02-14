DECATUR — Dennis Lee Bechtel, 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 12, 2021 at his residence.
Dennis was born March 20, 1950 in Shelby Township, IL, the son of Donald E. and Sylvia D (Adams) Bechtel. He married Erlinda Hiyangan on February 29, 1979 in the Philippines.
Dennis was a careerman in the US NAVY. He was a model railroad enthusiast.
Surviving are his wife, Erlinda; children: Daniel Bechtel of Elkhart, IL, Tianna Davis (Alexander) of Decatur, IL; brother, Gerald Bechtel (Barbara) of Lake Zurick, IL; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald and three sisters: Sherilyn, Donna, and Nancy.
Private family service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday February 20, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.
Condolences may be left to Dennis's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#48034.
