Sept. 28, 1954 - March 11, 2022

Dennis Lee Wheeler, 67, passed into his heavenly home on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Denny was born September 28, 1954 in Decatur, IL, the son of Clifford Wheeler and Mildred Hilderbrand. He graduated from Lakeview High School in Decatur. He married Diane R. Ritchhart on September 4, 1982. Denny retired from Bridgestone Firestone after 28-years and then Peerless Cleaning & Restoration after 17-years of employment.

A Visitation and Memorial Service will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, at First Christian Church (3350 North MacArthur Road, Decatur). Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Kent officiating. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters: Ashley Wheeler and friend Rodolfo of Decatur, IL, and Kelly (Matt) Carlson of Cumming, GA; four grandchildren: Ava Wheeler and Felix Cruz, both of Decatur, IL, and Hadley Carlson and Harper Carlson, both of Cumming, GA; sister, Debbie Thiebaud of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Denise Benton of Ocala, FL; and brother-in-law, Dennis Ritchhart of Decatur, IL, and nieces and nephews.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents, father Clifford Wheeler, mother Mildred Hilderbrand; and stepfather, Milford Hilderbrand; both grandparents; brother, Dan Wheeler; and brother-in-law, Mike Thiebaud.

Denny was an avid bowler, enjoyed golf, the Ilini and the St. Louis Cardinals. His greatest joys in life were his family. He adored his four grandchildren and loved spending time with them every chance he could. He loved them all "to the moon and back."

