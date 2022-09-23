Jan. 28, 1944 - Sept. 20, 2022

DECATUR — Dennis Leroy Anderson of Decatur, IL passed away September 20, 2022, at the age of 78.

Dennis was born January 28, 1944 in Fort Dodge, IA to Vendel (Swede) Anderson and Zella (Gusty) Anderson. His younger brother and life-long best friend Randy was born ten years later. Dennis spent his childhood surrounded by extended family, fishing and hunting with his dad and participating in Scouting.

A graduate of Iowa State University, Dennis spent his professional career as a Civil Engineer. He met and fell in love with his wife, Linda, while working in Decatur as a young Engineer at Illinois Power Company. They were married April 13, 1974. They welcomed their children, Katy and Mark, in 1976 and 1979. Dennis was a loving husband, a fantastic father, and a loving and "hands on" "Papa" to his grandchildren: Alexander and Zella.

He loved to share his passions and "know-how" with his children and grandchildren, and shared with them his lifetime passion of exploring the natural world leading to countless outdoor adventures.

Dennis was an avid outdoorsman, always planning his next adventure. He loved shooting sports, hunting, fishing with Mark, hiking, skiing, and traveling the world. Dennis and Linda visited all fifty states and over 34 countries.

They passed their love of the outdoors and travel on to their children with annual summer camping trips to national parks, a tradition they later reinstated with their grandchildren Zander and Zella.

A pragmatic realist, Dennis was known for his love of good food, music, time with friends and family, and for arriving early to any and all appointments. He can rest easy knowing that thanks to his training his children will always arrive a minimum of two hours early for every flight.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Katy Leffel and son-in-law Lance; and son Mark. He was the proud Papa of: Zander and Zella Leffel of Oklahoma City. We are so sad, but know he is reunited in heaven with his mom, dad and brother Randy.

A memorial service will be held Monday, September 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church with a reception following in the fireside room. In lieu of flowers please direct donations in Dennis's memory to Grace United Methodist Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.