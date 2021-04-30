Dennis Marvin Smith

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be from 6:00–8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, also at the funeral home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or Summit Avenue Baptist Church in Decatur, IL.

Dennis was an incredibly loving husband who was dedicated to the love of his life, his wife, Yvonne, and his family. Yvonne and Dennis were married on November 7, 1980. Dennis never met a stranger. He loved to talk to people. He was a lifelong learner and loved to know how things worked and were put together. He could fix almost anything and solve almost any problem with his keen mind and curiosity. His love for NASCAR was only surpassed by his love for his family, and his heavenly father. He was retired from Archer Daniels Midland. His legacy of hard work has been left to his children and grandchildren.