ASSUMPTION - Dennis Marvin Smith went home to be with Jesus on April 29, 2021 at age 68. He passed at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Dennis was born to Marvin and Mildred (Crews) Smith on July 10, 1952 in Shelbyville, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 in Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption, IL. Visitation will be from 6:00–8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, also at the funeral home. Please wear masks and practice social distancing guidelines. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Assumption. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or Summit Avenue Baptist Church in Decatur, IL.
Dennis was an incredibly loving husband who was dedicated to the love of his life, his wife, Yvonne, and his family. Yvonne and Dennis were married on November 7, 1980. Dennis never met a stranger. He loved to talk to people. He was a lifelong learner and loved to know how things worked and were put together. He could fix almost anything and solve almost any problem with his keen mind and curiosity. His love for NASCAR was only surpassed by his love for his family, and his heavenly father. He was retired from Archer Daniels Midland. His legacy of hard work has been left to his children and grandchildren.
Dennis joins his parents Marvin and Mildred, and sisters: Bonnie and Rachel in heaven. He is survived by his wife Yvonne; children: Rob Smith (Renea), Denise Glick (Chad), Ray Schollenbruch (Valerie); and sister Shirley Stelbrink (Bob). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Lexee Ludwig (Caleb), Jameson Smith, Ella Schollenbruch, Luke Schollenbruch, Aubrey Schollenbruch, and Will Glick.
Special thanks to the staff at Decatur Memorial Hospital for their care and concern. Also, thanks to the staff at the Cancer Care Center of Decatur, and to Dr. Benjamin Esparaz, whose work made it possible for him to experience many more special family memories.
Seitz Funeral Home, Assumption has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.
John 14-1
"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am."
