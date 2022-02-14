DECATUR — Dennis R. Burress, 86, of Decatur, IL passed away at 12:46 a.m., Sunday, February 13, 2022, in his residence.

Dennis was born July 5, 1935, in Dalton City, IL, the son of Alvin C. and Helen Irene (Herron) Burress. He married Sandra Jo Powars in 1957. She preceded him in death in 1972. He then married Barbara Jean (Smith) Davis in 1974. She preceded him in death in 2010. Dennis retired as an accountant for Van Law Carol Department Store. He had served in the US Army. Dennis was an avid golfer, enjoyed doing family genealogy, was a die-hard Cubs fan, and loved game shows.

Dennis was preceded in death by both wives; daughter, Robin; stepdaughter, Debra; two brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are his children: Tina Northrop and husband, Abijah "Chip" of Altamont, IL, Devin Burress of West Palm Beach, FL and John Burress of Orlando, FL; stepson, Glenn Davis of Romney, IN; brother, Curtis Burress of Peoria, IL; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.