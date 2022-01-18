DECATUR — Dennis Wade Humes, 75, of Decatur, IL, died in his home on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, of Binswanger's disease.

Dennis graduated from Mattoon High School and went on to study at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, In. After graduation he worked for 43-years, 11-months as an Engineer for Mueller Co. in Decatur, IL. He traveled for the job; loved fishing and walking the shoreline of Lake Shelbyville talking with other fishermen. He also enjoyed helping with projects, listening to stories and telling a few to friends. Dennis went halves running a Camaro in early 70's with Richard Stultz – drag racing in Macon and also attended drag racing events in the Central states later in life as a spectator.

Dennis is preceded in death by our only child Michael Wade Humes - July 8, 2020; and his parents.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Jane Humes of 53 years; daughter-in-law, Katherine Humes; grandson, John and granddaughter, Julianna Humes; his sister, Sarah Morris (Tom); and many more family members and friends.

Special thanks to staff at HSHS Hospice and with Dr. Dust and staff; Amanda Kierbs and Dr. Mahmood and also help from our close neighbors when called upon.

Dennis has chosen cremation and is being served by Graceland-Fairlawn. Funeral service will be Sunday, January 23, at 12:00 noon at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, 345 West Main Street, Mt. Zion, IL, 62549. Final resting place is in Salem Cemetery east of the circle drive, on Mt. Auburn Road, Decatur, IL. A funeral dinner will be at the church annex after internment.

Memorials can be made to our church or donor's choice.