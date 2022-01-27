DECATUR — Dennis Wayne Jones, 68, of Decatur, passed away January 16, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Dennis was born in Decatur on December 20, 1953, the son of Virgil and Helen (Petrowski) Jones. He was a maintenance worker at McLeod Company. He was a great Dale Earnhardt fan and had a large collection of memorabilia. He also enjoyed going to garage sales and spending time with his family.

Dennis is survived by his siblings: Robert (Sharon) Jones of Decatur, Mike Connie - ones of Decatur, Cheryl McCluskey of Decatur, and Cathy McClure of Argenta; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two sisters, two brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

Funeral service for Dennis will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour before the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#68020. Condolences may be left for the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

Dennis will be missed by many. He had an infectious laugh and came prepared with jokes everywhere he went. To know him was to love him.