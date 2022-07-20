Aug. 9, 1933 - July 19, 2022

FORSYTH — Denzil Arthur Hughes, 88, of Forsyth, IL, passed away on July 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital of Urbana, IL, of the results of a heart attack.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (3955 Lourdes Drive, Decatur, IL). A graveside service and military honors will be held at Boiling Springs Cemetery in Decatur, IL, on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes (2827 North Oakland Avenue, Decatur, IL).

Denzil "Denny" was born August 9, 1933, in West Frankfort, IL, the son of Thomas John Hughes and Mildred Bernice Selvidge Hughes. He married the love of his life Sandra Karen Walker on June 10, 1956, in Decatur, IL. They enjoyed more than 66 years together.

Denzil served in the Army from 1953-1955 at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He worked at Grigoleit Company and later at Borg Warner as the plant engineer and chief tool designer.

He later was president of Eagle Tool Company in Benton, IL. In 1974, he established and became president of Inland Tool Company in Mt. Pulaski, IL, and served as such until 1996, when his son, Mark, took over.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having joined in 1960. He served in various callings, including three bishoprics.

There didn't seem to be anything Denny couldn't do through logic and perseverance. He was always ready to do a good turn or cheer someone up. Everyone enjoyed his harmonica playing and he used this talent freely at both funerals and political events.

Denny enjoyed nature and loved Central Illinois, especially being able to watch the crops grow. He could discuss practically any subject with a variety of persons. He was a man of great faith. He always expressed gratitude to God for his many blessings and recognized and looked for the miracles, large and small, throughout his life. He was generous to all he met in need.

Surviving are his wife Sandra; sister, Patricia Goodman (Richard) of Champaign, IL; son, Mark Hughes (Cheryl) of Decatur, IL; daughters: Laura Hughes of Springfield, IL, and Stacy Hughes of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Jared Hughes (Claudia) of Arlington, VA, Michael Hughes of Provo, Utah, Megan Lesa(Jacob) of Pleasant Grove, UT; and great-grandchild, Vanora Elise Hughes of Arlington, VA.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Thomas John Hughes and Mildred Bernice Selvidge Hughes; one daughter, Karen Joanne Hughes; and one sister, Darlene Cox.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smile Train (cleft lip and palate repair) at P.O. Box 96246 Washington, D.C., 20090-6246.