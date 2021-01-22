FORSYTH — Derrick W. Keller, 30, of Forsyth, passed away January 18, 2021 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
Derrick was born March 28, 1990 in Decatur, the son of Sean and Theresa Keller. Derrick is survived by his mother: Theresa Keller; father: Sean Keller; grandparents: Mary and Bill Dunn and Joyce Arterburn; half brothers and sister; cousins, nieces and nephews. Derrick was preceded in death by his sister Amber Keller, and grandfather Wayne Arterburn.
Cremation rites will be accorded to Derrick. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with his arrangements. Please share memories and condo-lences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.