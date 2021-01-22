 Skip to main content
Derrick W. Keller
Derrick W. Keller

FORSYTH — Derrick W. Keller, 30, of Forsyth, passed away January 18, 2021 at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Derrick was born March 28, 1990 in Decatur, the son of Sean and Theresa Keller. Derrick is survived by his mother: Theresa Keller; father: Sean Keller; grandparents: Mary and Bill Dunn and Joyce Arterburn; half brothers and sister; cousins, nieces and nephews. Derrick was preceded in death by his sister Amber Keller, and grandfather Wayne Arterburn.

Cremation rites will be accorded to Derrick. The family has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home with his arrangements. Please share memories and condo-lences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

