Derrick W. Keller

Derrick was born March 28, 1990 in Decatur, the son of Sean and Theresa Keller. Derrick is survived by his mother: Theresa Keller; father: Sean Keller; grandparents: Mary and Bill Dunn and Joyce Arterburn; half brothers and sister; cousins, nieces and nephews. Derrick was preceded in death by his sister Amber Keller, and grandfather Wayne Arterburn.