DECATUR — Devin L. Slater, 36, ("Devo" as he was affectionately called) departed this life Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Devin was born July 3, 1983, in San Antonio, Texas, to Lolita Slater and Emerson Burns.

Devin was reared in Sandusky by his foster grandparents, William and Emma Shaw. He attended grade school at Egyptian Community, Tamms, after which he moved to Decatur with his foster grandmother and then attended Roosevelt Middle School and Eisenhower High School.

Devin received a certificate in welding at MTI in 2014. He began working as a welder and was promoted to foreman. Later he accepted a position as supervisor of maintenance at Archer, Daniels, Midland Co.

Devin was a loving and devoted father who loved spending time with his children, his family and his friends. He touched so many lives with his love and generosity. he will never be forgotten.

Devin leaves to cherish his memories his children, Raigen, Kalanie, Devyn, Devin Jr., Camryn, Demani and Caisyn; parents; brothers; Emerson II, Skyler, Markus, Diamond and Davis; sister, Jasmine; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, special cousins and friends.

Devin is preceded in death by his uncle Kenny Slater and his foster grandparents.

Public visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial: Graceland Cemetery.

