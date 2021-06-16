 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dewey Gosnell

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - Dewey Gosnell, 90, of Decatur, formerly of Dalton City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family December 7, 2020 at Lincolnshire Place.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with Military Rites by the Macon County Honor Guard. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials in Dewey's honor may be made to the Activity Fund at Lincolnshire Place, 1215 Arbor Drive, Decatur, IL 62526.

View full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News