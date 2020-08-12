× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Dewey L. Wharton Jr. 71, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 1:22 p.m., Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Blessing Hospital, Quincy, IL.

A service to celebrate Dewey’s life will be held at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Dewey was born June 28, 1949, the son of Dewey L. and Ladonna (Bailey) Wharton Sr. He served in the US Navy and was a Vietnam War veteran. Dewey retired from the Chicago Metra Rail as a Train Conductor. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan and enjoyed traveling to casinos. His passion was his family and friends.

Surviving are his daughter: Ladonna Louise Thompson of Decatur; son: David Wharton of Decatur; brothers and sisters: Gary Wharton of Decatur, Ron Wharton (Marcia) of Decatur, Teresa Jostes (Gary) of Macon, Christine Risley of Decatur, and Keith Wharton (Pam) of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Kayla Thompson (Brandon Davis), Koven Thompson, Faith Thompson, and Elizabeth Wharton; great-grandchildren: Link and Serenity Davis.

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents, son: Michael Wharton; two brothers: Chester and William and one sister: Sharon.

