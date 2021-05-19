NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida — Dian Goodman, 69, of North Fort Myers, FL passed away November 18, 2020 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Cape Coral, FL.
Dian was born May 22, 1951 the daughter of Floyd and Rosalee (Fleming) Grove. She married Matthew Wrigley, who preceded her in death.
She married Steven Michael Goodman on June 21, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL.
Dian was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Decatur, IL. She loved music, interior decorating, shopping and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as an adventurist and social butterfly. She lived every day of her life to the fullest. It was well known that she had never met a stranger, as she will be greatly missed by many.
Surviving are her husband, Steve; father, Floyd Grove; children: Heath Miller (Tamara) of Sachse, TX, Ashley Skelton (Chad) of Mt. Pulaski, IL, Seth Miller (Maria) of Austin, TX; sisters: Sharon Davis (Lynn) of Decatur, IL, Brenda Reynolds of Decatur; grandchildren: Tristan, Camden, Garrett, Grant, Griffin, Aiden, Ethan L., Ethan M., and Alyssa.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalee and first husband, Matthew; and sister Karen Daniels. Graveside memorial service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery. A Celebration of Life following the burial at the Knights of Columbus, 577 E. North St, Decatur, IL 62523.
