NORTH FORT MYERS, Florida - Dian Goodman, 69, of North Fort Myers, FL was called to heaven on November 18, 2020 with her husband Steve Goodman by her side, and her children with her in spirit.

Dian was born May 22, 1951 the daughter of Floyd and Rosalee (Fleming) Grove. She had three children with her first husband, Joseph Miller, and later married Matthew Wrigley, who preceded her in death. She married Steven Michael Goodman on June 21, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. Dian was a very loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her.

Dian was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Decatur, IL. She loved the beauty of all cathedrals so much so that she collected the sketched prints of many that she visited. She never missed a chance to dance or enjoy live music. Anyone that knew her knows of her amazing interior decorating talent and, of course, her love of shopping because her shoes always had to match what she was wearing. Hence, she was friends with most of the delivery guys.

Dian lived her life one day at a time. She would try anything once and always lived in the moment. Dian never missed an opportunity to travel and spread love and laughter everywhere along the way. She never met a stranger and could always make them smile. She will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

Surviving are her husband, Steve; father, Floyd Grove; children: Heath Miller (Tamara Miller) of Sachse, TX, Ashley Skelton (Chad Kern) of Mt Pulaski, IL, Seth Miller (Maria Miller) of Austin, TX; sisters: Sharon Davis (Lynn) of Oakley, IL, Brenda Reynolds of Decatur, IL; the father of her children, Joe Miller of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: Tristan and Camden Miller; Garrett, Grant and Griffin Skelton; Aiden and Ethan L Kern; and Ethan M and Alyssa Miller. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosalee, husband, Matthew Wrigley, and sister, Karen Daniels.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29th at Graceland Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life following the burial at the Knight's of Columbus, 577 E. North St, Decatur, IL 62523.

Condolences may be left to Dian's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.