DECATUR — Frequent Flyer, Diana Kaye Sunderland Brown took her final flight on March 11, 2022.

Diana was born in Decatur, May 13, 1941, the daughter of Elmer Roscoe Sunderland and Mary Ellen Gabhart . Diana attended Roosevelt MacArthur High School, Class of '59. She married James F. "Jim" Brown on October 30, 1959, they celebrated 54 golden years.

Diana was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for over 50 years and could often be found assisting at funeral luncheons. Diana also worked at the Chicago Motor Club and spent many years side by side with her parents at Oak Grove Cleaners before taking over operations.

She also assisted in the office when Jim launched Craftmasters Roofing and Sheet Metal in 1984. Diana was a warm sole who took pride in her family and friends. Diana loved to travel, she would regularly visit her granddaughters in California and relished in her role as Nana! When not traveling, she enjoyed spending time with friends at South Side Country Club and helping to organize many reunions for the Class of '59; it was her nature to stay in touch.

Diana is survived by her daughter, Michele "Micki"; her husband, John Mass of San Marino, California; and their daughters, her whole world: Emma, a graduate student at Marquette University and Fiona, a student at Villanova University; and numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. "Jim" Brown; her parents; her sister; and her son, Bradley James.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or American Red Cross.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Diana.

Condolences may be left to her family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.