DECATUR — Diana L. Tippitt, 55, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 27, 1966, and was the daughter of Donna Burkett and Lenzy Wright.

Diana worked with adults with special needs for almost 20-years. Up until her death, she strived to maintain relationships with her clients. She had a passion for singing in church and for enjoyment, and a love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her last few years were spent enjoying time with her children, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Melvin Burkett; father, Lenzy Wright; and half-brother, Paul Mullen.

She is survived by her grandmother, Velva Burkett; mother, Donna Burkett; son, Cody (Elizabeth) Tippitt; granddaughter, Addison Tippitt; daughter, Sydney Tippitt-Lock; sister, Lenn (Brad) Thomas; sister, Denise Wright-Smith; sister, Dana (Kevin) Coventry; sister, Talena Duncan; sister, Melissa Darr; and several nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Moundford Free Methodist on Saturday, March 19 at 1:00 p.m.

The family would also like to thank all of the loving staff who cared for Diana at DMH.