Diana Mae Brooks

She was born in Decatur, IL on May 24th, 1945, daughter of Paul and Pearl Pfeifer. Diana was married to Kenneth Brooks Sr. on November 28th, 1963. They raised their three children, Kenneth Jr., Kimberly Mae, and Lisa Marie, and stepped up to raise their granddaughter Melissa after the sudden passing of their daughter Kimberly, in Decatur, IL, before retiring to Hudson, FL.

She retired from ADM of Decatur, IL in 2008 after a successful career in production work. After Ken’s passing in 2016, Diana moved in with her son, Kenny Jr., and his wife, Karen, in Tarpon Springs, FL. She continued to enjoy partaking in her Catholic faith by never missing a weekend of mass or holy day. She spent time working on her health with her daughter in law Karen and spending time with her son Kenny on their rides in his corvette or on the water in his boat. She enjoyed many good meals in the greater Tampa Bay area when she was with Missy and Josh. As her health permitted, she even got to spend weekends away with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.