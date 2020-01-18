DECATUR -- Diana Mae Brooks, 74, of Tarpon Springs, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL passed away early Monday morning, January 13th, 2020.
She was born in Decatur, IL on May 24th, 1945, daughter of Paul and Pearl Pfeifer. Diana was married to Kenneth Brooks Sr. on November 28th, 1963. They raised their three children, Kenneth Jr., Kimberly Mae, and Lisa Marie, and stepped up to raise their granddaughter Melissa after the sudden passing of their daughter Kimberly, in Decatur, IL, before retiring to Hudson, FL.
She retired from ADM of Decatur, IL in 2008 after a successful career in production work. After Ken’s passing in 2016, Diana moved in with her son, Kenny Jr., and his wife, Karen, in Tarpon Springs, FL. She continued to enjoy partaking in her Catholic faith by never missing a weekend of mass or holy day. She spent time working on her health with her daughter in law Karen and spending time with her son Kenny on their rides in his corvette or on the water in his boat. She enjoyed many good meals in the greater Tampa Bay area when she was with Missy and Josh. As her health permitted, she even got to spend weekends away with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Brooks Jr. and wife Karen of Tarpon Springs, FL, her four granddaughters, Melissa Page Kearns of Tampa, FL, Nicole Horne, Bridgett Robb and Heather Arndt of Decatur, their husbands Josh Kearns, Travis Horne, Joel Robb and Kris Arndt, her two grandsons Bryan and Alex Cox of Joplin, MO, and her brothers, Paul D. Pfeifer and Terry Pfeifer. She is also survived and loved by so many wonderful great-grandchildren.
Diana was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Brooks Sr., daughters Kimberly Brooks and Lisa Brooks, grandson Zachary Morgan, along with her brothers Ron Pfeifer and Gary Pfeifer, and sisters Shirley Bradshaw, Lois Walden, Pauline Blankenship and Bonnie Servers.
Funeral services will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur, on Saturday, January 25th at 11am. Graveside services to follow at Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur, IL. Memorials may be given to Holy Family Catholic Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
