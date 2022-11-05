July 4, 1963 - Nov. 1, 2022

FARMER CITY — Diana Sue Pittman, 59, of Farmer City, formerly of Mt. Zion, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Diana was born July 4, 1963, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Dwight and Marcella (Schmohe) Stortzum. She worked at the Decatur Medical Dental Credit Union. Diana loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for family, being outdoors, especially camping, gardening, and loved all animals. Her bright smile, unrivaled cooking, and boisterous laugh will always be remembered and greatly missed.

Diana is survived by her husband, Shawn; mother, Marcella; children: Amy Jump (Jerry), Michael Jump (Christine), Ashley Schurig (Matt), Clint Curry (McKenzie); sister, Janet Burns (Mike); and grandchildren: Braylen, Warren, Adrianna, Zoey, Dwight, Annabelle, Sawyer, Brantley, Luna, and one on the way.

Diana is preceded in death by her father, Dwight.

A memorial visitation to celebrate Diana's life will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022, in the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Mt. Zion.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. Mt. Zion, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.