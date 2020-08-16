DECATUR - Diane L. Johnson, 76, of Decatur passed away August 15, 2020 at Villa Clara in Decatur.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes, Decatur is assisting the family. Memorials in Diane's honor may be made to the Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable Fund c/o Community Foundation of Macon County 101 S Main St #400, Decatur, IL 62523.
Diane was born January 16, 1944 in Chicago, the daughter of John and Lillian Ivers. She worked as an insurance agent until her retirement.
She is survived by her daughter, Anne Ellis of Latham; grandsons, John Ellis and Trevor Kraus; sister, Melissa Ivers of Chicago; brother, John (Annette) Ivers of New Lennox, and brother-in-law, Robert Stelzer.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laura Ersfeld; and sisters, Marilyn Stelzer and Arlene Gianone.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
