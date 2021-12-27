Diane L. McMullen

FLORENCE, Kentucky — Diane was born on March 20, 1945 in Ortonville, MN, to Fern L. Fortune. Her biological father died before she was born, while serving with the United States Navy. Diane was adopted by Harry N. Stinley when she was two, who she has always known as her father.

Diane is survived by her son, Scott McMullen of Austin, TX; her daughter, Teresa Woodrum (Shane) of Union, KY; her grandchildren: Kaitlin Coate (Aaron), Kyrstin McMullen (Anthony), Sabrina McMullen, Garrett Woodrum and Lauryn Woodrum. Her great-grandchildren are MaKenzie, Harper, Abel, Aiden, Maxwell, Ophelia and Jupiter. She is also survived by her brother, Harry F. Stinley (Patty) of Yellville, AR.

Diane lived in Decatur, IL, most of her adult life, retiring from Illinois Power. She opened a local small business called The Bead Shoppe, where she provided instruction, supplies, and atmosphere for people to gather and design their own jewelry. Many great friendships were established at her business, and it soon became a hangout for an assortment of local crafters.

No funeral services will be held. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Elizabeth Cancer Care or St. Elizabeth Hospice Care, Edgewood, KY.