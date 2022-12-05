Jan. 30, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Diane L. Scharf, 77, of Mt. Zion, IL passed away at 10:44 a.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.

A service to honor Diane's life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. until service time on Friday afternoon. Memorials may be made in her memory to the Mt. Zion Athletic Booster Club or the Mt. Zion Odd Fellows Lodge #300. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Diane was born January 30, 1945, in Moline, IL the daughter of Carl and Ann (Gustafson) Hamilton. She married Gary W. Scharf on June 17, 1970.

Diane was the owner of Scharf Lettering. She had formerly worked as a Physical Education Teacher for Rochester Public Schools. Diane was the first coach for the Girls Volleyball, Basketball, Cheerleading and Pom-Pom Programs. She loved to golf and had played on the girls golf team when she attended Western Illinois University. Her greatest passion was chasing after her grandchildren's sporting events.

Surviving is her husband, Gary of Mt. Zion; daughter, Sherri Castles (Gerry) of Springfield, IL; sons: Greg Scharf (Sandy) of Decatur and Steve Scharf of Decatur; grandchildren: Gary Swaggerty (Holly), Lauren McGrath (Sean), Morgan Jackson, Ryan Scharf, Alex Scharf, Abby Scharf, and Jackson Scharf; great-grandchildren: Conner Swaggerty, Gianna Swaggerty, and Amelia Jackson; sister, Elaine Bynum (Roy) of Aurora, IL; brothers-in-law: Greg Schick of Racine, WI and Chuck Scharf (Janet) of Rochester, IL; sister-in-law, Ann Hron of Lee's Summit, MO.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Barbara.