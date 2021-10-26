DECATUR — Diane Stanley, 65, retired letter carrier of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021, in her home.

Diane was born on October 25, 1955, in Decatur, to Floyd and Mary (Rusk) Walker. She married David Stanley on August 30, 1975. This union was blessed with two son: Matthew Travis and Michael Christian.

Diane enjoyed the outdoors, camping, boating, fishing, and was an avid Cardinals fan. She was also quite the shutterbug; she produced many photographs, which have created a legacy of memories that her family has and will enjoy through the years. She enjoyed needlepoint, sewing unique works of art for her home, family, and friends along with her annual Christmas ornaments. Diane was known for her kindness, patience, and compassion. She was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband David; her son, Christian (Lauren); and grandchildren: Grace and Charles; sisters: Barbara Heath, Susan Plies (Steve Simpson), and Kathy (Mike) Reitzel; brother, Bob. Diane was preceded in death by her parents and son, Matthew Travis.

A Celebration of Diane's life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur. Visitation will be Friday, October 29, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery. In remembrance of Diane's life, expressions of sympathy may be made in whichever way(s) you wish.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.