BLUE MOUND — Diane Sue Scales, 69, of Blue Mound, IL passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at home surrounded by her family.

A service to honor and celebrate Diane's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Diane will be laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society.

Diane was born on December 31, 1952 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Colleen Irvin. She married Dennis H. Parsons on November 14, 1970. He preceded her in death on October 9, 1991. She later married Ricky Joe Scales on August 30, 2003. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2021. Diane worked for Federal Kemper Insurance as a supervisor and later retired from Black & Company in Decatur. She enjoyed working bingo for the Blue Mound Lions Club and the Mt. Zion Swingsations. Diane loved spending time with the loves of her life, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Diane is survived by her daughter, Debbie Lingafelter and her husband, Wayne of Long Creek, IL; brother, Richard Tomlin of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Zach Lingafelter and his wife, Riley of Macon, IL, Alyssa Lingafelter and her fiance, Issac Shields of Sullivan, IL; great-grandchildren: Briggs and Baylor Lingafelter.

She was preceded in death by her mother, both husbands and her two brothers: Harold Tomlin and David Tomlin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cancer Care Center of Decatur and to DMH Hospice for the exceptional care given to Diane.

