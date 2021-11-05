QUINCY — Diane Sylvia Billingsley, 75, of Quincy, passed away at 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at her home in Quincy, IL.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Rev. Steve Disseler will officiate. Burial will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

Family and friends are invited to Diane's Life Celebration at a visitation, that will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, IL.

Diane was born March 12, 1946, in Prince Frederick, MD, to Edgar Oliver Robinson and Regina Langley. She was married to Dale Ernest Billingsley on June 23, 1962, in Maryland. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2003.

Survivors include three sons: Donald (Pam) Billingsley of Quincy, IL, David Billingsley of Quincy, IL, and Kenneth (Samantha) Billingsley of Quincy, IL; one brother, Captain John E. Robinson of Solomons, MD; ten grandchildren: Josh, Kevin, Kayla, Rachel, Alan Dale, James, Christina, Lacey, Ricky, and Keely; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son, Alan Billingsley.

Diane was the head of human resources at the First National Bank, of Decatur, for over twenty-five years.

A selfless woman, Diane was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She would bake Christmas cookies and send them all over the country, so everybody could have a little cheer during the holidays. Diane never missed a sports game for any of her sons. She made sure to be there, and be their number one fan. Diane was also very crafty, she would paint figurines and fix up treasures she would find at garage sales. She also enjoyed going to Berrian Park, and traveling to Solomons Island in Maryland to see the lighthouses there. Diane loved animals, Alan Jackson and Blake Shelton, and the Chicago Bears and Cubs. She also had a soft spot in her heart for Pistachios, Strawberry Milkshakes, and chocolate turtles. Diane will be remembered as a sweet woman, an amazing mother, and a good friend.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Billingsley, Alan Dale Billingsley, Donny Billingsley, David Billingsley, Nate Ebbing, and Ricky Williams.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice, Quincy Humane Society.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.