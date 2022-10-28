 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dianna Marie Grigsby

DECATUR — Dianna Marie Grigsby, 64, of Decatur, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church (240 N. Edward Street Decatur, IL. 62522). Visitation will be one hour before at the church.

Sign the family guestbook and see the expanded obit at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

