TUSCOLA — Dianna Sue Brian, 62, of Tuscola, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL. Burial in the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola, IL.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

For further information please via www.hilligossshraderfh.com.