Oct. 15, 1950 - March 15, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Dianne Peadro, 71, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 5:47 a.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Deaconess Midtown Hospital, Evansville, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastors Pat Fahey and Jeff Brookins officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Windsor Christian Church, Windsor, IL. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL.

Memorials may be given to Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center in recognition of the great care they provided Dianne in the past.

Dianne was born on October 15, 1950, in Shelbyville, IL, the daughter of Forrest Victor and Betty Julia (Clawson) Brown. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1968, and then Sparks Business College in Shelbyville. She married Robert "Bob" Peadro on October 17, 1970, in Shelbyville, IL. Dianne began working as a secretary at Shelby Electric Cooperative in 1969, retiring in 2007, after 38-years. Dianne was a member of Windsor Christian Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Daric Peadro (Carrie) of Shelbyville, IL; daughter, Darci Groves (Chris) of Shelbyville, IL; mother, Betty Brown of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Larry Brown of Shelbyville, IL; sister, Julia Myers (Mark) of Zionsville, IN; and six grandchildren: Hudson, Brynnlee, and Griffin Peadro, and Hunter, Logan, and McKinley Groves.

She was preceded in death by her father, Victor Brown; and several aunts and uncles.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.