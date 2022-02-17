OREANA — Dick Edward Morstatter, Sr., 70, of Oreana, IL, passed away at 11:50 PM on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, in his residence.

Dick was born on October 16, 1951, in Decatur, IL, the son of Arthur Dale Morstatter and Laura Francis Fisher. He married Debra Kay Porter on January 15, 1974 in Decatur, IL.

Dick served his country in the United States Army. He worked for Firestone, ADM for nine-and-a-half-years, and was also a plumber for several years at Binder Plumbing. Dick liked to do woodworking, loved to stay busy and was very handy fixing things, and loved watching westerns.

He is survived by his wife Debra of Oreana, IL; daughter: Leda Kathleen (Morstatter) Sandage and husband, Shane of Decatur, IL; sons: Shaun Morstatter and wife, Angie of Decatur, IL; Dick Morstatter, Jr. and wife, Tracy of Decatur, IL.; Steven Morstatter and wife Clarissa of Decatur, IL.; Mitchell Morstatter of Oreana, IL.; brothers: Arthur Dale, Mark Alan, Jerd, Karl, Jimmy Dean, Mitchell "Mike" Lynn , and Jeffery Craig; sisters: Mildred, Brenda, Kathy, Donna, Joanna, Betty, Laura and Shelly; nineteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dick was preceded in death his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois or Decatur VA Clinic.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.