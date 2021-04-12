DECATUR — Dickie Alan Johnson, 73, of Decatur, went home to be with Jesus, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL. A service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

He was born June 27, 1947, in Decatur, IL, son of Dora Dean (Small) and Dale B. Johnson. He married Alice Marie Johnson on August 3, 1969; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Rick Johnson and wife Tina of Charleston, IL, Chuck Johnson and wife Roxanna of Wood River, IL; grandchildren: Heidi Schultze, Luke Johnson, Grant Johnson, Nora Johnson, and Alyssa Johnson; four step-grandchildren, and eight step-great-grandchildren; and his little buddies, Muff and Jett. He was preceded in death by his parents; and twin son: Michael and Eric.