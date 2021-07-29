DECATUR — Dill (Lemaster) Sampson, 97, of Decatur, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Private family ceremonies will be held at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Private family burial will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials in Dill's honor may be made to HSHS Hospice or Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois.

Dill was born July 4, 1924 in Grant, AL, the oldest of 11 children of Albert and Carrie (Morrison) Lemaster. She married R.T. "Sam" Sampson on June 19, 1943 in Grant, AL and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2004. Dill enjoyed flowers and gardening and loved quilting. She and R.T. enjoyed fishing together and going gambling. Dill loved Hershey's Kisses. But, she most treasured time spent with her family and grandchildren. She was a member of New Beginnings Church of God and her faith in the Lord was the most important thing in her life.

She is survived by her daughters: Zella Rehfelt of Decatur, Shirley Neeley (Ed) of Decatur, Carolyn Neeley (Gene) of Moweaqua, and Jo Huston (Bill) of Rochester; grandchildren: Paula Moore, Stacy Oliver (David), Jim Neeley (Angie), Bill Huston (Shannon) and Jennifer Neeley; great-grandchildren: Bridgett Robb (Joel), Heather Arndt (Kris), Jade Neeley, Courtney Huston, Marissa Oliver (fiance, Zach Huggins), Skylar Neeley, Camden Huston, Mason Oliver, Liam Neeley, Ryan Richardson, and Charley Huston; great-great-grandchildren: Bradley Brooks, Olivia Robb, Rylee Brooks, and Carson Robb; sister, Louise Parkhill; brother, Rayford Lemaster; and many nieces and nephews.

Dill was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.T "Sam" Sampson; son-in-law, Leonard Rehfelt; grandson, Eddie Neeley, Jr.; brothers: George, Hoyt, Verlon, and Robert, Sr.; and sisters: Vion, Thelma, Veda, and Ruby.

